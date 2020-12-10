|
Vikings-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bruce Arians finds it laughable that anyone would suggest his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering an easy portion of their schedule, a four-game stretch with playoff implications that begins against the Minnesota Vikings.
A trio of teams that currently have non-winning records might stand between the Bucs (7-5) and their first postseason berth in 13 years. The surging Vikings (6-6) are nipping at their heels in a crowded NFC race.
After losing three of four to division title contenders entering last week's bye, Arians said the Bucs certainly aren't in a position to take any opponent for granted. Especially the Vikings, who've won five of six following a 1-5 start.
''Minnesota is one game behind us, and they'll have the tie-breaker,'' the coach said. ''This is a huge game. We're not looking by anybody, that's for sure.''
The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007, the second-longest drought in the league behind Cleveland, which hasn't earned a berth since 2002. Tom Brady was brought in this season to change Tampa Bay's fortunes. The six-time Super Bowl champion said the focus down the stretch has to be on getting better each week and peaking at the right time as a team.
After facing the Vikings on Sunday, the Bucs will finish the regular season with road games against Atlanta and Detroit, as well as a home date against the NFC South-rival Falcons.
''What you've got to do is have competitive stamina. You've got to have the ability to compete every day through whatever the situation might be. ... I know we all wish we were 12-0 at this point. It's not the reality. We haven't deserved it. We haven't played to that level,'' Brady said.
''But what we have had is an opportunity to learn about each other, what things we're productive at, what we haven't been productive at,'' the quarterback added. ''Hopefully now, having a week off, understanding how we need to approach these things going forward, we can play really our best football. That's what December is all about.''
If the playoffs started this week, the Bucs would hold the sixth seed in the NFC. The Vikings are in the seventh - and final - spot, with games against remaining against Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit after Sunday.
While Arians has openly talked to his team about the playoffs and the urgency to treat each outing down the stretch as if it were a postseason game, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer has refrained from taking that approach with his players.
''Honestly, we've had to fight back so hard from where we started out to get in position to even mention the word playoffs. I've always kind of approached it like `You know what, let's go out and put all our emphasis on this one particular game, and let's count them all up at the end and see how that goes,''' Zimmer said.
''For a young football team like us,'' Zimmer added, ''I don't think it's the way to go when we're talking about a stretch of four games when if we don't win a lot of these then it doesn't matter anyways.''
Like the Bucs, though, the Vikings relish being in position to control their chances in the race. Win every game, and they're in.
STAR STRUCK?
The Vikings have been breaking in an especially young group of cornerbacks on the fly, with measured improvement after some rough performances earlier. Rookie Cameron Dantzler had his first interception last week, plus a forced and recovered fumble. Rookie Jeff Gladney and second-year player Kris Boyd are the two other regulars, mere kindergarteners when Brady won his first of six Super Bowl rings with New England, the last three with Rob Gronkowski.
''These guys are just so focused on trying to do their job. They can't worry too much about the aura of the great players that they have,'' Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. ''I think all of our guys, whether it be young guys or old guys, they like to compete. They like to play, and I think that's what we're going to have to focus on, and not how many Super Bowls Brady and Gronkowski have won.''
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?
Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. starred at the University of Minnesota and is the son of Antoine Sr., who played the last nine seasons of a 14-year NFL career with the Vikings. The dad had an interception off Brady as a young cornerback playing for the Buffalo Bills.
Antoine Jr., a second-round draft pick, was watching film with his dad early in the week when the reality out what's about to happen hit him.
''I was like, `Isn't it crazy that I'm playing against the Vikings?''' Antoine Jr. said. ''We laughed about it. I grew up a Vikings fan, watching my dad play up there. I've always loved the Vikings. I I watched pretty much all of their games ... so it's going to be a cool experience.''
HOMECOMING OF SORTS
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play his first NFL game in his home state. The Miami native, who's in his fourth year out of Florida State, is second in the league in rushing and first in total touches, yards and touchdowns from scrimmage.
''I just wish it was normal so I could be able to see my people and interact with them and catch up with them. It's going to have to be a little brief conversation,'' Cook said. ''It's always fun going back to that weather.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:26
|3:23
|1st Downs
|12
|1
|Rushing
|7
|0
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|146
|24
|Total Plays
|25
|8
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|15
|Rush Attempts
|17
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|58
|9
|Comp. - Att.
|8-7
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-28.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|9
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|24
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|7/7
|62
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|12
|61
|1
|12
|12
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
3
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|2
|15
|0
|13
|3
|
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|2
|2
|30
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Cook 33 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 40 ILB
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
0
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1/4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Jones 27 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Jones
|4
|15
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Evans 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|2
|52.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(12:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at TB 33 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:47 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle to TB 37 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to TB 49 for 17 yards (A.Winfield).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 28(13:35 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to MIN 29 Center-Z.Triner. C.Beebe to MIN 34 for 5 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 28(13:40 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(13:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(14:17 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(14:17 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-A.DePaola Holder-B.Colquitt.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(14:22 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIN 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to TB 1 for 4 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; S.McLendon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 11(0:14 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Abdullah to TB 5 for 6 yards (A.Winfield; S.Murphy-Bunting) [N.Suh].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(0:55 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 11 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 24(1:40 - 1st) D.Cook right end to TB 15 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(2:22 - 1st) A.Abdullah left tackle to TB 24 for 4 yards (N.Suh; A.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 31(3:04 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(3:09 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to C.Beebe. PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 38(3:53 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:30 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to TB 38 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 46(4:58 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen ran ob at TB 39 for 15 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(5:39 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to MIN 46 for 5 yards (S.Barrett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIN 39(6:21 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 41 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; W.Gholston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 31(6:58 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left tackle to MIN 39 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 16(7:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 31 for 15 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 33(7:41 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 61 yards to MIN 6 Center-Z.Triner. C.Beebe to MIN 16 for 10 yards (K.Barner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 33(7:46 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 28(8:22 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to TB 33 for 5 yards (T.Davis; E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(8:55 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 28 for 2 yards (E.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 17(9:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 26 for 9 yards (T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(10:02 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to TB 17 for 5 yards (T.Dye).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIN 40(10:13 - 1st) B.Colquitt punts 28 yards to TB 12 Center-A.DePaola downed by MIN-B.Lynch.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIN 32(10:55 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at TB 40 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 35(11:29 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at TB 32 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(12:07 - 1st) M.Boone left end to TB 35 for 3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 43(12:42 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to TB 38 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 45(13:26 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles left end to TB 43 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(14:02 - 1st) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle to TB 45 for 7 yards (C.Davis; D.White).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 30(14:27 - 1st) K.Cousins scrambles left end to MIN 43 for 13 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at MIN 43.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 30 for 5 yards (W.Gholston).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
