Broncos-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers looked like NFL powerhouses with bright long-term organizational futures when they met in Super Bowl 50.
But both franchises have fallen on hard times since that Feb. 7, 2016, game, and have never come close to reaching that pinnacle since. Both playoff-starved teams sit at 4-8 entering Sunday's game and find themselves essentially playing out the string this season.
The Broncos have had two coaches since Gary Kubiak hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy and have not made it back to the postseason since Von Miller helped the Broncos shut down Cam Newton and a high-powered Panthers offense in a 24-10 victory in Santa Clara, California.
Panthers center Matt Paradis, who played for the Broncos that season, said it's amazing how the fortunes of both teams have changed.
''Football is a hard sport,'' Paradis said. ''It's hard to win. It's hard to be the best. It's hard to sustain it. You look at what New England has done over the past couple of decades, that's very rare. Obviously neither team envisioned this.''
Denver is 31-45 since winning its third championship.
Carolina isn't much better, going 33-43 during that span, getting back to the playoffs in 2017 only to lose in the wild-card round.
''The NFL is built for everyone to revert back to the mean,'' Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. ''As you have success, you draft later. If you don't have success; if you draft earlier. If you have success you have a harder schedule; if you don't have success you have an easier schedule. The league is trying systematically to pull everyone to 8-8 and have parity.''
McCAFFREY LIKELY OUT
Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss his fourth straight game and 10th overall this season on Sunday. He had been expected to return, but tweaked his thigh during the team's bye week.
The Panthers could be without several others key players after placing eight on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, including wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive tackle Derrick Brown. None of those players practiced Wednesday or Thursday.
''It's been a little boring without my boys out there at practice,'' Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson said.
CORNERBACK CRUNCH
The Broncos are without their top three cornerbacks with A.J. Bouye serving a six-game PED suspension, Bryce Callahan (foot) on IR for another two weeks and rising rookie Essang Bassey (knee) out for the year. The Broncos will turn to De'Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia with Kevin Tolliver Jr., Duke Dawson Jr. and newly reacquired safety Will Parks the options in sub-packages.
MOODY JEUDY
First-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy tweeted, ''At least I got my conditioning in'' with a shrugging emoji following his one-catch performance in the Broncos' 22-16 loss at Kansas City last weekend. Jeudy played 49 snaps, but was targeted just one time before Denver's desperation drive in the final minute, when Drew Lock overthrew him, hit him for a 5-yard gain and then threw an interception while trying to force it to Jeudy over the middle.
''I think he'd just like to have more catches and I don't know of any receiver that doesn't feel that way,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. ''I'm glad he's a little frustrated that he's not getting more production.''
CONCERN OVER RUN GAME
Rhule expressed concern over defending the Broncos' running game, which is led by Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. He said watching the Broncos put up 189 yards rushing against the Dolphins in Week 11 was ''sobering in terms of what they can do.''
''They run outside zone, they run one-back power, they run inside zone and they run counter so you have to defend several different run schemes,'' Rhule said. ''And because Lock is such a good athlete, they have a zone read series, run-tag RPO series, so they have a lot of offense that you have to prepare for.''
THE DOUBLE CHINN
Panthers rookie safety Jeremy Chinn has been making a strong case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chinn, whose uncle is former Broncos safety Steve Atwater, not only leads rookies in tackles with 83, but is coming off a game in which he scored touchdowns on fumble returns in back-to-back plays against the Vikings, the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
Chinn has twice earned NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors, the only player in team history accomplish that feat.
The only other Carolina players to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year awards are Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly, both of whom went on to have stellar professional careers.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.
--
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|5:53
|9:07
|1st Downs
|2
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|37
|61
|Total Plays
|10
|14
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|36
|Rush Attempts
|6
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|15
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|6-6
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|83
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-83
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|15
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|37
|TOTAL YDS
|61
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Lock
|3/4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|5
|20
|0
|9
|2
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Vannett 88 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Attaochu 97 OLB
|J. Attaochu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 NT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawson 20 CB
|D. Dawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
0
FPTS
|B. McManus
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|2
|40.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|1
|83.0
|83
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|6/6
|33
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|2
|13
|0
|11
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|
R. Smith 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Smith 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Zylstra 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Zylstra
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|2
|44.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cannon 36 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Cannon
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 40(0:29 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to B.Zylstra to CAR 43 for 3 yards (D.Bausby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAR 34(1:13 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 40 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 32(1:48 - 1st) R.Anderson right end to CAR 34 for 2 yards (W.Parks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - DEN 28(1:54 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to CAR 32 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DEN 28(2:34 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 28 for no gain (T.Boston; S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DEN 23(3:14 - 1st) M.Gordon right end to DEN 28 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(3:56 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay to DEN 23 for 4 yards (J.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 11(4:27 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Vannett pushed ob at DEN 19 for 8 yards (T.Boston) [Y.Gross-Matos].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 9(5:07 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 11 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAR 42(5:14 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 33 yards to DEN 9 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by D.Spencer.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CAR 50(5:47 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas pushed ob at DEN 42 for 8 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - CAR 42(6:30 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at 50 for -8 yards (J.Attaochu).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(7:14 - 1st) T.Cannon left end to DEN 42 for -2 yards (J.Attaochu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 46(7:39 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to DEN 40 for 14 yards (J.Simmons). DEN-D.Dawson was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(8:20 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at CAR 46 for 4 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(8:59 - 1st) R.Anderson left end ran ob at CAR 42 for 11 yards (J.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 18(9:34 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson pushed ob at CAR 31 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 14(10:15 - 1st) R.Smith right tackle to CAR 18 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 67 yards from DEN 35 to CAR -2. T.Cannon to CAR 14 for 16 yards (D.Tuszka; A.Holder).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:18 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAR 27(10:39 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 56 yards to DEN 17 Center-J.Jansen. D.Spencer for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAR 22(11:18 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Smith to CAR 27 for 5 yards (D.Dawson; J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 21(11:56 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to CAR 22 for 1 yard (D.Dawson; D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 21(12:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 21 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 43(12:33 - 1st) S.Martin punts 41 yards to CAR 16 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds. PENALTY on DEN-A.Holder Ineligible Downfield Kick 5 yards enforced at CAR 16.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 43(12:37 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to T.Patrick.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 40(13:14 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 43 for 3 yards (D.Jackson; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(13:47 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to P.Lindsay pushed ob at DEN 40 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(14:25 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 37 for 3 yards (B.Roy; J.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon left end to DEN 34 for 9 yards (J.Chinn).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
