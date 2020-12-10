|
|
|PIT
|BUF
Steelers-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn't go as far as to describe Mike Tomlin's sometimes gruff demeanor as intimidating.
''I just think he's got a real good personality and a good way with words,'' McDermott said, referring to the Steelers coach, whom he's known since the two were teammates at William & Mary. ''He always has a way of putting a buzz on the verbiage he uses.
''I've always had a lot of respect for him that way.''
In noting the influence Tomlin, a team captain, had on him as a walk-on safety in 1993, McDermott reflected back with Buffalo (9-3) preparing to host Pittsburgh (11-1) in a showdown of AFC division leaders on Sunday night.
At the very least, McDermott said, Tomlin had a way of getting his message across.
No different than this week, perhaps.
Tomlin minced no words in assessing the Steelers' deficiencies following their first loss of the season. Pittsburgh turned the ball over twice on downs and another on an interception in squandering a 14-0 lead in a 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday.
Tomlin called Pittsburgh's inability to score on five attempts from Washington's 1 as ''catastrophic.''
He called out his receivers for dropping too many passes by saying: ''They can catch the ball or they can get replaced by those who will catch it.''
And he questioned his usually stout defense for being the ''less dominants'' in the second half, when Washington scored on four of six possessions, including the last three.
Tomlin wouldn't apologize if he came off as being blunt.
''I just try to tell the truth and identify problems,'' he said. ''We've got to get to work with fixing them. If you perceive it as blunt, then that's the reason why.''
Expectations are high in Pittsburgh for a team in position to clinch its first AFC North title and playoff berth in three years.
It's no different in Buffalo, where the Bills are seeking to claim their first AFC East title since 1995.
While the Steelers are accustomed to success, having won two Super Bowls and never finishing below .500 in Tomlin's 14 seasons, the Bills are relative newcomers to late-season playoff races before McDermott's arrival in 2017.
McDermott, along with GM Brandon Beane, have transformed a franchise that was in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought - which at the time stood as the longest active streak in North America's four major pro sports. The Bills are now poised to clinch their third playoff berth in four years.
Safety Micah Hyde noted how the team's confidence has grown, with players now openly discussing Super Bowl aspirations for a team that's not won a playoff game since the 1995 postseason.
''We talk about winning the Super Bowl and we mean it,'' Hyde said. ''Yeah, I think we're ready to take the next step.''
For now, he'll settle on beating the Steelers.
''I don't really see it as a measuring stick because at the end of the day we want to be playing our best football going into January,'' Hyde said. ''But it's December, and we want to play our best football now also.''
PRIME-TIME REMATCH
The game comes a little under a year after Buffalo improved to 9-3 and clinched a playoff berth with a 17-10 ''Sunday Night Football'' win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, 2019. The Bills forced five turnovers, including four interceptions thrown by Devlin ''Duck'' Hodges, who started in place of Ben Roethlisberger.
Big Ben is looking forward to playing this time.
''We are going to their place, looks like crappy weather, night game, cold,'' he said. ''All the perfect elements that come to playing playoff caliber football teams and playoff caliber situations this time of the year.''
MUSIC PLAYLIST
The Bills prepared for the game at Pittsburgh by borrowing a song from the Steelers playlist. The Steelers traditionally play Styx's ''Renegade'' before the start of the fourth quarter for motivation. McDermott had the song play constantly during the week of practice, which led to his players dancing on the sideline as it boomed over the Heinz Field PA system.
Asked if ''Renegade'' is on his playlist this week, McDermott laughed and said: ''Good try.''
STOP THE DROPS
Tomlin's message regarding the Steelers league-high 34 drops was received loud and clear by JuJu Smith-Schuster.
''It's motivation,'' Smith-Schuster said. ''If you can't do your job, we'll get someone to do it. That's something he's always said. ... He's proven that. He's fired people and brought someone else in.''
BANGED UP D
The depth of the NFL's third-ranked defense will be tested against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. The Steelers will likely be without injured inside linebacker Robert Spillane (left knee) and possibly veteran cornerback Joe Haden, who suffered a concussion against Washington.
Avery Williamson, acquired in a trade with the Jets on Nov. 2, will start in place of Spillane, with Cam Sutton in line to replace Haden.
AWARD-WINNING ALLEN
Quarterback Josh Allen became Buffalo's first player to earn his third AFC player of the week honor after going 32 of 40 for 375 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-24 win over San Francisco on Monday night. It was the third-year starter's sixth 300-yard outing, one short of matching the team's single-season record. His 3,403 yards passing already rank eighth on the team list.
---
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|4:47
|2:29
|1st Downs
|1
|1
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|26
|21
|Total Plays
|10
|7
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|6
|Rush Attempts
|3
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|21
|15
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|1-52.0
|Return Yards
|12
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|15
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|6
|
|
|26
|TOTAL YDS
|21
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|3/7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
V. McDonald 89 TE
0
FPTS
|V. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|3
|39.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Allen
|2/6
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PIT 33(7:52 - 1st) J.Berry punts 35 yards to BUF 32 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PIT 33(7:59 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to V.McDonald (T.White). Pass tipped at line.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 30(8:41 - 1st) J.Conner left end to PIT 33 for 3 yards (J.Poyer H.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 27(9:22 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 30 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BUF 46(9:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left intended for C.Beasley INTERCEPTED by M.Hilton at PIT 30. M.Hilton to PIT 27 for -3 yards. J.Allen's arm hit by C.Heyward upon throw.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 46(9:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (T.Watt) [T.Watt]. Pass tipped at line.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 33(10:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 46 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 33 for 2 yards (M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 29(10:40 - 1st) J.Berry punts 40 yards to BUF 31 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Roberts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 29(10:44 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to Di.Johnson [J.Zimmer].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 30(11:28 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to PIT 29 for -1 yards (E.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(12:05 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 30 for 4 yards (T.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 14(12:43 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 26 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 34(12:52 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 52 yards to PIT 14 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 34(13:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BUF 39(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 33(13:56 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left guard to BUF 39 for 6 yards (M.Allen M.Hilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(14:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 15(14:10 - 1st) J.Berry punts 42 yards to BUF 43 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds. PENALTY on BUF-A.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 15(14:14 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson (L.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 10(14:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 15 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 10(14:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to Di.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 70 yards from BUF 35 to PIT -5. R.McCloud to PIT 10 for 15 yards (T.Matakevich).
-
PIT
BUF
0
0
1st 7:44 NBC
-
NE
LAR
3
24
Final NFLN
-
ARI
NYG
26
7
Final FOX
-
TEN
JAC
31
10
Final CBS
-
KC
MIA
33
27
Final CBS
-
DEN
CAR
32
27
Final CBS
-
DAL
CIN
30
7
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
7
36
Final CBS
-
MIN
TB
14
26
Final FOX
-
NYJ
SEA
3
40
Final CBS
-
IND
LV
44
27
Final CBS
-
WAS
SF
23
15
Final FOX
-
ATL
LAC
17
20
Final FOX
-
NO
PHI
21
24
Final FOX
-
GB
DET
31
24
Final FOX
-
BAL
CLE
0
045.5 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN