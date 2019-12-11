NFL Week 15 injuries: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews questionable for Ravens; Jamal Adams doubtful for Jets

We have reached Week 15 of the NFL regular season, and injuries are beginning to mount for every team. With three games remaining on the schedule, each team is going to have to find a way to battle week to week without several key players, as teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning.

While some players will miss this week, several others suit up even though they are not 100 percent healthy. The Jets walk into their Thursday night matchup against the Ravens pretty banged up, and a couple of important players are considered doubtful.

Below, we'll analyze all of the notable injury news and notes as teams begin to file their injury reports.

Jets at Ravens (-14.5)

Playing on a short week is much more difficult when you're 15 weeks in to the season, and the Jets have already ruled out several players who were not able to practice this week. This Jets defense is not the same when Williams and Adams are not on the field, and both are considered doubtful as they have not practiced all week. After Le'Veon Bell's flu bowling incident last week, he was a full participant in practice and will play on Thursday against the Ravens. Sam Darnold also was listed on the injury report with knee and left thumb injuries, but he was a full participant in practice and will start on Thursday night.

Jackson was limited in practice all week with a quad injury, and while he's listed as questionable, he told reporters that he's feeling great and will play on Thursday night. Andrews did not practice on Monday, but did return as a limited participant on Tuesday. He's listed as questionable, but does seem to be trending in the right direction. With Stanley listed as doubtful, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that James Hurst will be charged with protecting Jackson's blind side.

Wednesday practice report notes

Buccaneers (-3.5) at Lions

Analysis to come.

Eagles (-4.5) at Redskins

Analysis to come.

Bears at Packers (-4.5)

The Bears were missing several starters on Wednesday, as tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel missed practice with concussions, right tackle Bobby Massie missed practice with an ankle injury, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris sat out with a foot injury and linebacker Danny Trevathan missed practice due to an elbow injury. Cornerback Prince Amukamara was listed with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant.

Patriots (-9.5) at Bengals

Once again, star wideout A.J. Green did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. He has yet to play in a game this season after suffering the injury during a preseason practice. Starting defensive end Sam Hubbard was limited with a knee injury, and John Ross was limited with a foot injury. Ross played in his first game since Week 4 last Sunday and caught two passes for 28 yards.

Texans at Titans (-3)

Analysis to come.

Seahawks (-6) at Panthers

The Panthers are taking it easy with pass rusher Mario Addison, who suffered a chest injury on Sunday. He sat out of practice on Wednesday along with offensive tackle Greg Little (ankle) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee). Tight end Greg Olsen returned to practice in a limited capacity as he slowly works back from the concussion he suffered against the Redskins. Offensive lineman Trai Turner and running back Christian McCaffrey were given rest days.

Broncos at Chiefs (-9.5)

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Giants (-3.5)

Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Raiders (-6.5)

Analysis to come.

Browns (-2.5) at Cardinals

Analysis to come.

Vikings (-2.5) at Chargers

Analysis to come.

Falcons at 49ers (-11)

Analysis to come.

Rams (-1) at Cowboys

Analysis to come.