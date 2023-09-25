For the second week in a row, a Monday night doubleheader is all that is standing between us and the end of Week 3 in the NFL. And just when you have the league all figured out, the Arizona Cardinals, who were a double-digit home underdog on Sunday, were able to not only cover but BEAT the Cowboys for the first win under head coach Jonathan Gannon. That game is just the latest evidence that no matter what the odds say, the NFL can always surprise you.

Will the next surprise be within Eagles-Buccaneers or Rams-Bengals on Monday night? We'll soon find out. While we wait, how about we take a look around the corner to see what Week 4 has on tap?

Below, we'll get our first glimpse of all the Week 4 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Week 4 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Lions at Packers (Thursday) Lions -1.5 45 Lions (-119), Packers (-101) Falcons at Jaguars Jaguars -3 43.5 Falcons (+134), Jaguars (-159) Bengals at Titans Titans -1.5 42.5 Bengals (+103), Titans (-123) Ravens at Browns Browns -2 41.5 Ravens (+103), Browns (-123) Rams at Colts Colts -1 45 Rams (-110), Colts (-110) Dolphins at Bills Bills -2.5 53.5 Dolphins (+123), Bills (-146) Vikings at Panthers Vikings -3 45 Vikings (-155), Panthers (+130) Steelers at Texans Steelers -3.5 41 Steelers (-168), Texans (+141) Buccaneers at Saints Saints -3 40.5 Buccaneers (+130), Saints (-155) Commanders at Eagles Eagles -7 44.5 Commanders (+246), Eagles (-310) Broncos at Bears Broncos -3.5 46 Broncos (-171), Bears (+145) Raiders at Chargers Chargers -4.5 50.5 Raiders (+171), Chargers (-209) Cardinals at 49ers 49ers -14 42 Cardinals (+613), 49ers (-936) Patriots at Cowboys Cowboys -7 41.5 Patriots (+245), Cowboys (-309) Chiefs at Jets Chiefs -9.5 42.5 Chiefs (-410), Jets (+316) Seahawks at Giants (Monday) Seahawks -1.5 45 Seahawks (-124), Giants (+104)

Notable movement, trends

Lions at Packers

The Packers have been one of the better bets this season as they are 3-0 ATS coming into Week 4. That includes a come-from-behind win against the Saints on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Detroit is also a respectable 2-1 SU and ATS as these division rivals gear up for a showdown on Thursday night. Since Matt LaFleur became the Packers head coach in 2019, the franchise has covered 64.9% of their games at home, which is the best mark in the NFL over that stretch. Under Dan Campbell, Detroit is 11-7 ATS on the road.

Falcons at Jaguars (London)

This is the first international game of the season as the Jaguars will host the Falcons at Wembley Stadium with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET. Last year, Jacksonville was upset by the Broncos in their lone game in London and find themselves struggling mightily heading into this international contest this year. They just dropped back-to-back home games, including a stunning loss to the Texans on Sunday as a near double-digit favorite. As for the Falcons, they also were held without a touchdown in the loss to the Lions.

Bengals at Titans

More insight into this game will come later in the week after Cincinnati's Monday night matchup with the Rams and once we get a clearer view of Joe Burrow's status. As for Tennessee, they managed just a field goal in the loss to the Browns in Week 3. Ryan Tannehill managed just 104 passing yards on the day as they dropped to 1-2. They head back to Nissan Stadium where it's been a mixed bag as of late. Dating back to last season, the Titans are 4-5 ATS at home.

Ravens at Browns

The Ravens laid an egg at home against the Colts and allowed them to pull off the upset with backup Gardner Minshew under center. That dropped them to 2-1 SU and ATS on the season. They'll face a Browns team that just put the clamps on Tennessee and has been solid at home. Going back to 2022, the Browns are 6-4 ATS at home. However, the Ravens are 8-3 ATS on the road over that same stretch which is the best ATS record in the NFL.

Rams at Colts

Indy was able to pull off the upset in Baltimore despite not having starting quarterback Anthony Richardson under center. His status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses, but the club has proven it can win with Gardner Minshew at the helm. The Colts are 2-1 ATS this year, but both of those victories have come on the road. As for the Rams, they'll need to get out of Cincinnati before looking at this matchup

Dolphins at Bills

This is a heavyweight battle between two AFC East rivals. Scoring seems like it could be coming in bunches with the total sitting at 53.5, which is the largest on the Week 4 slate. For the Dolphins -- who are fresh off a 70-point explosion in Week 3 -- the Over is 2-1 on the season while it is 1-2 for the Bills. As a road dog, the Dolphins are 4-2 ATS dating back to last season.

Vikings at Panthers

Both of these teams came out on the losing end of things in Week 3 and dropped to 0-3 on the year. Not only are these teams looking for their first win straight up win, but also their first ATS victory. For Carolina, the status of Bryce Young will be the storyline as he missed last week due to injury. They are currently being spotted a field goal at home but may change one way or another if there is official word on Young. Since Kirk Cousins arrived in Minnesota in 2018, the Vikings are 10-5-1 ATS as a road favorite, which is tied for the best cover percentage (66.7%) in the NFL over that period.

Steelers at Texans

The Steelers and Texans were both able to go on the road in Week 3 and pull off upsets. For Houston, C.J. Stroud does seem to be hitting his stride with a two-touchdown performance in the win over the Jaguars and has watched as fellow rookie Tank Dell has emerged as a top receiving option. They'll pose fits for a Steelers secondary that just allowed Davante Adams to go off for 172 yards receiving and two touchdowns on Sunday night. Houston is getting a field goal in their pocket for this game and will have to keep it within range of a Steelers team led by Mike Tomlin, who is 29-39-3 ATS (42.7%) during his tenure as a road favorite.

Buccaneers at Saints

The Bucs still have their Week 3 matchup in front of them on Monday night, but the big question for this game will be the status of Derek Carr, who left Sunday's loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain. If he is out for Week 4, that'd trust Jameis Winston in as the Saints starter and would almost certainly change the line in some capacity as it currently sits at Saints -3. Last year, the Bucs swept the season series against New Orleans.

Commanders at Eagles

The Commanders -- more specifically Sam Howell -- may have turned into a pumpkin on Sunday in a blowout loss to the Bills. Howell threw four interceptions in the loss, including a pick-six. He'll now have to rebound in one of the toughest environments in football -- Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia still has its Week 3 game on Monday night but is 8-3-1 ATS at home dating back to last season.

Broncos at Bears

Neither of these teams is viewed as a good football club at the moment and are both coming off significant blowout losses in Week 3. Denver allowed the Dolphins to put up 70 points, while the Bears didn't do much better against the Chiefs, who won 41-10. Even as bad as Denver has looked they are still a field goal favorite on the road against Chicago, which should indicate how upside-down things have gotten for Justin Fields and company. Since last season, the Bears have covered 33.3% of their home games.

Raiders at Chargers

The Chargers edged out a win over the Vikings on the road in Week 3 to get their first victory on the season. However, it did come at a cost as wideout Mike Williams suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury. As for the Raiders, they couldn't defend their home turf on Sunday night against the Steelers, falling to 1-2 (SU and ATS). The Chargers haven't been a strong bet at SoFi Stadium under head coach Brandon Staley, who is 8-9-1 ATS at home during his tenure. However, Josh McDaniels hasn't been a road warrior as his team is 4-7 ATS away from Allegiant Stadium since he became the head coach.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset of Week 3, slaying the Cowboys at home as a double-digit underdog. However, they face another tough challenge in the 49ers, who are laying 14 points in this game (the largest of Week 4). Arizona is 3-0 ATS on the season, while the Niners are 2-1 ATS (3-0 SU). Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have covered 52.9% of their games as a home favorite.

Patriots at Cowboys

The Cowboys are looking to rebound off of an embarrassing loss to the Cardinals, while the Patriots are enjoying their first win of the season after taking down the Jets on the road. Despite that loss in Arizona, Dallas is a touchdown favorite over the Pats, who are 2-4 ATS as a road dog over the last two seasons. The Cowboys have played well at home as of late, owning a 7-3 ATS record at AT&T Stadium dating back to last season.

Chiefs at Jets

This is another game that the oddsmakers don't believe will be particularly close. Kansas City is a -9.5 point road favorite over the Jets, who continue to look lifeless with Zach Wilson under center. The Chiefs are 2-1 SU and ATS after a blowout home win over Chicago, while the Jets are 1-2 SU and ATS. Since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 17-18 ATS as a road favorite.

Seahawks at Giants

The Seahawks pulled out a win over the Panthers on Sunday thanks to strong showings by DK Metcalf (112 yards receiving) and Kenneth Walker III (97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground). They'll now travel to New York to take on a Giants team that was blown out by the 49ers last Thursday. Saquon Barkley's status will be worth monitoring for this game after he missed Week 3 due to injury. One thing that could spark some optimism for the Giants in this game is that they'll have the rest advantage. Since last season, New York is 3-0 ATS when they have the rest edge.