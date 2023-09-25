Derek Carr suffered an AC joint sprain during the Saints' 18-17 loss to the Packers in Week 3, head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters Monday. Allen labeled Carr as "week-to-week," but did not rule him out for Week 4 against the Buccaneers.

"We'll evaluate him as it goes throughout the week this week," Allen said. "I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we're kind of saying week to week. But again, he felt better today than he did yesterday. So we're not making any decisions today. We're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 65.5 YDs 636 TD 2 INT 2 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

On a third-and-9 in the third quarter, Carr was sacked by Rashan Gary and thrown onto his right side. The veteran quarterback was slow to get up, eventually walking to the locker room with trainers. Jameis Winston replaced the injured Carr for the remainder of the contest. Carr was taken to a local hospital for additional tests after having X-rays done at the stadium, according to NFL Media.

Check out what happened here:

Before the injury, Carr had completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Winston stepped in and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards, but the Saints did not score a single point after Carr exited. Winston did set up rookie kicker Blake Grupe with an opportunity to convert a 46-yard game-winning field goal with one minute remaining, but the kick went wide right.