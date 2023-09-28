The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football to kickoff the Week 4 NFL schedule. The game will be played at Lambeau Field and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET for the 188th meeting between these two longtime divisional rivals. Jordan Love led a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints in Week 3 and the new Packers starter has now thrown for seven touchdowns with only one interception over the first three weeks of the season. The latest Lions vs. Packers NFL props list Love's over-under for passing touchdowns at 1.5, while his over/under for total passing yards is 234.5.

Which side of those NFL prop bets should you play and which NFL player props should you target? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Packers vs. Lions NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine AI has has hit a whopping 159 4.5- and 5-star prop picks for a strong profit of $2,364 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Packers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Green Bay vs. Detroit here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Packers and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Lions quarterback Jared Goff goes under 1.5 passing touchdowns. Goff is enjoying a career renaissance of sorts, but the Packers will be a tough matchup for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Green Bay has only allowed one passing touchdown in each of the first three games and held seven of its last eight opponents to one touchdown or less. That includes Goff in a Week 18 matchup last season in which he failed to throw a single touchdown pass.

Goff has only thrown multiple touchdowns once in his last four games and only managed multiple touchdowns three times in 15 road games since joining the Lions. The model is predicting that Goff struggles again in Lambeau Field, projecting he throws for only one touchdown on average, rating the Under as 4.5-star play. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Green Bay vs. Detroit

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has three other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Lions vs. Packers prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Packers vs. Lions prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Lions vs. Packers props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that has nailed 159 top-rated picks this season.