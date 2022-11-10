Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Carolina
Current Records: Atlanta 4-5; Carolina 2-7
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons are 10-3 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Atlanta and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
There was early excitement for the Falcons after they claimed the game's first points on Sunday, but it was the Los Angeles Chargers who ended up claiming the real prize. It was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 20-17 to Los Angeles. The loss was just more heartbreak for Atlanta, who has now lost three close ones in a row against the Chargers. Despite the defeat, Atlanta had strong showings from RB Tyler Allgeier, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on ten carries, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, a victory for the Panthers just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 42-21 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Carolina was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Carolina, but they got scores from a handful of players including QB Baker Mayfield, TE Tommy Tremble, and WR Terrace Marshall Jr.. Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 168.10.
The losses put Atlanta at 4-5 and the Panthers at 2-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons are stumbling into the contest with the second most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 406.9 on average. Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in yards per game, with only 289.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Carolina.
