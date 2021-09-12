Who's Playing

Miami @ New England

Last Season Records: New England 7-9; Miami 10-6

What to Know

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. New England struggled last year, ending up 7-9. Meanwhile, Miami was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the year with a winning record of 10-6.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Patriots snagged 18 interceptions last season, the most in the league. Miami was completely their equal: they collected 18 interceptions, too.

New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last 12 games against Miami.