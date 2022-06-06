In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Given Manning's stature around the league and his connection to the franchise, it would make sense that any potential buyer would want to have a figure like him in their corner in some capacity.

This latest report notes that there is no word on Manning's next move. However, the feeling may be mutual. Back in September, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Manning was closely watching the Broncos' then-pending sale. La Canfora reported that Manning even "had contact with potential ownership groups to glean how he might be able to have a role both as a potential minority investor as well as perhaps with the management of the team as well."

While Manning may have interest in joining the Broncos brass in some capacity, he also has other obligations around the NFL, headlined with his alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN's network.

As it relates to the actual sale of the Broncos, Walmart heir Rob Walton is expected to have the winning bid and purchase the team for roughly $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. The winning bid has yet to be finalized, but could be announced as early as this month.