Tight end Darren Waller has proven himself on the Las Vegas Raiders, but despite being a top TE, he is not paid like one. Waller is not worried too much about the details of working out a contract, though.

Waller said his agent is focusing on the contract negotiations while he focuses on the on-the-field action.

"My agent is working on that," Waller said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. "I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made."

Darren Waller LV • TE • 83 TAR 93 REC 55 REC YDs 665 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Currently, Waller will make $7 million this season, with no guaranteed money remaining on the deal. He is 17th for average pay per year for tight ends in the league.

With back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, he has shown he is a playmaker who is worth a new contract.

The 29-year-old stuck with the Raiders despite trade rumors in the offseason. Unlike many other players wanting a new deal who have not participated in OTAs, Waller has been at the voluntary workouts.