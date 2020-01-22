Raiders officially say goodbye to Oakland, relocate to Las Vegas for 2020 and beyond

Nearly three years after the NFL approved their plans to relocate from Oakland, the Raiders have officially introduced themselves to Sin City, formally renaming themselves the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.

Team owner Mark Davis announced in a news conference Wednesday that the franchise has finally said farewell to Oakland and embraced its new identity in Nevada.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in L.A.," he said, per NFL.com. "Both cities will always be part of our DNA, but today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."

The Raiders also re-branded themselves on social media, complete with a hype video for their move into the newly constructed Allegiant Stadium, which is set to play host to the team's games starting next season.

"My father always said, 'The greatness of the Raiders is in its future,' and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness," Davis said at the time the NFL approved the club's relocation back in 2017. "We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff."

This officially marks the third time in franchise history that the Raiders have relocated. After starting in Oakland in 1960, the silver and black moved to Los Angeles in 1982, spending 13 years there before moving back to Oakland. Their relocation to Vegas marks the first time they're crossing the California border. The 2018 and 2019 seasons marked the final time the Raiders called RingCentral Coliseum (previously Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum) their home stadium.

In 2017, NFL owners signed off on a 30-year lease for the Raiders' new home venue, located in Paradise, Nevada.