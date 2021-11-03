Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm after being involved in the fatal car accident Tuesday in Las Vegas around 3:40 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and court records obtained by The Athletic. The Raiders announced they had released the receiver late Tuesday night. If Ruggs is convicted, the first charge has a sentence ranging from two to 20 years while the second charge ranges from one to six years, per The Athletic.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire department personnel discovered a deceased victim, a 23-year-old woman, inside the car that was not being driven by Ruggs. Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, were transported to the University Medical Center for "serious," injuries. In the police statement, Ruggs was said to have non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released from the hospital.

The deceased victim was inside a Toyota Rav4, while Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette. Preliminary investigation revealed that the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. Ruggs showed signs of impairment, according to Las Vegas police. The collision took place near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. The investigation is ongoing.

The 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Ruggs has 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season. In 13 games last season, Ruggs caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. During his three years at Alabama, Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

Prior to releasing Ruggs late Tuesday night, the Raiders released a statement: "The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."