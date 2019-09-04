Rams sign Jared Goff to a reported four-year, $134 million extension, guaranteed money, contract details revealed

Seven months after helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl in more than 15 years, quarterback Jared Goff has been rewarded with a four-year contract extension, as NFL Network's Michael Silver first reported. Goff had already been under contract with the Rams for another two seasons, but the new deal will keep him in Los Angeles another six years, all the way through 2024, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later announced by the team.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goff's extension is worth $134 million and includes $110 million guaranteed. Previously, the Philadelphia Eagles had handed out the most guaranteed money in a quarterback extension when they extended Carson Wentz in a deal that included $107.8 million guaranteed. That record now belongs to the Rams.

The first overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, the two-time Pro Bowler was set to enter his fourth season with an $8.89 million salary, ranked 20th among average annual totals among quarterbacks. The extension will ultimately pay Goff more than $32 million per season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, making him one of the top four highest-paid signal-callers in the league and likely eclipsing the earnings of fellow 2016 draftee Carson Wentz.

Regardless of monetary value, Goff's new deal represents a firm endorsement for the quarterback from the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, who's widely been credited with jump-starting Goff's career following a derided rookie campaign in which he and the team finished 4-12 under Jeff Fisher.

Goff had a forgettable 2018 postseason, in which he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and completed just 50 percent of his passes in the Rams' Super Bowl LIII loss, but he also threw a career-high 32 touchdowns and logged a personal-best 101.1 passer rating over the course of the regular season. That came one season after the California product rebounded from his seven-game 2016 debut with an MVP-caliber breakout of 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2017.

Goff also recorded a 92.7 clean-pocket rating in 2018, according to Pro Football Reference, ranking fourth among all NFL QBs. Earlier this offseason, PFF made the case for the importance of how quarterbacks operate in a clean pocket as it projects to their future production.