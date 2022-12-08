Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Las Vegas 5-7; Los Angeles 3-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Las Vegas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Rams will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles suffered a bitter loss on Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-23 to Seattle. QB John Wolford had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 178 yards passing.

Special teams collected 11 points for Los Angeles. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders bagged a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Las Vegas' WR Davante Adams did his thing and caught eight passes for two TDs and 177 yards.

Las Vegas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Los Angeles' offensive line to sack QB Justin Herbert five times for a total loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DE Chandler Jones and his three sacks. Jones now has 3.5 sacks this season.

The Rams are now 3-9 while the Raiders sit at 5-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 96.7. Less enviably, Las Vegas is third worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 270.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.