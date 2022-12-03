Who's Playing

Seattle @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Seattle 6-5; Los Angeles 3-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams won both of their matches against the Seattle Seahawks last season (26-17 and 20-10) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Los Angeles and Seattle will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Rams received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 26-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Bryce Perkins, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.35 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 40-34. No one had a standout game offensively for Seattle, but they got scores from RB Kenneth Walker III, RB Travis Homer, and WR Tyler Lockett. QB Geno Smith ended up with a passer rating of 159.90.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 3-8 while Seattle sits at 6-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is second worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 279.8 on average. Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 388.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 15 games against Seattle.