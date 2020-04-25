Ravens draft J.K. Dobbins: Baltimore adds runner perfectly suited for Lamar Jackson's backfield

The Baltimore Ravens ran themselves right into the NFL history books in 2019 by totaling more yards on the ground than any club that has ever come before them. As a unit, they rushed for 3,296 yards and 21 touchdowns, which was led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram, who both topped 1,000 yards rushing. Now, they've added another weapon to that backfield in Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who was selected with the 55th pick in the 2020 draft.

Not only will Dobbins take some of the load away from Ingram (202 carries last season) and bring some more youth to that backfield, the 5-foot-9, 209 pounder also fits how Baltimore deploys its running game rather perfectly.

Because of Lamar Jackson's unique skill set as both a pure passer and legit threat with his legs, the Ravens do run most of their offense in the shotgun and are not afraid to run out of it. According to PlayerProfiler.com's metrics, Mark Ingram's shotgun carry rate was 94.5%, ranking No. 1 in the entire NFL. In that formation, he averaged 5.3 yard per carry. His success running out of the shotgun throughout his career was a main reason why Baltimore targeted him in free agency last offseason as they constructed an offense to play to Jackson's strengths, which resulted in his MVP season.

In Dobbins, Baltimore is getting another back who thrives running out of the shotgun and got most of his production in that formation. Of his 2,003 rushing yards for the Buckeyes last season, 1,755 of those yards came from the shotgun (via Sports Info Solutions), which ranked the second most in college football in 2019. Along with that yardage output, Dobbins had 18 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yard per carry out of the gun.

As the Ravens move into Year 2 of Jackson being the full-time starter, they are doubling down in how they want to mold the offense and specifically the running game. In Dobbins, they get a back who can work in tandem with Ingram -- who just turned 30 years old last December -- and can operate seamlessly into what they want to do with Jackson going forward.