Redskins' Ron Rivera on potential Cam Newton reunion: 'I have thought about it'
For now, however, Washington appears content riding with its younger quarterbacks
When the Carolina Panthers cut ties with former MVP Cam Newton this offseason, the Washington Redskins appeared to be among the most logical landing spots for the veteran quarterback, particularly because ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera -- and a slew of other staff members familiar with Newton -- were instituting a new regime in Washington. More than a month later, despite seemingly passing on a reunion with the QB, Rivera has rekindled the possibility, telling NFL Network he's considered signing Newton.
"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it -- I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances," Rivera said during a "Good Morning Football" appearance. "I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."
Hardly a ringing endorsement, but far from a denial.
Rivera prefaced his remarks by reiterating that Washington has two young QBs already in place in 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and offseason trade acquisition Kyle Allen, who replaced an injured Newton in Carolina in 2019.
"We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks," he said, "one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done, and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise."
But Rivera, who spent nearly nine years alongside Newton with the Panthers, didn't completely rule out Washington adding the 30-year-old free agent, vaguely repeating that "the thing about Cam really is the situation."
One read on Washington's "situation" is that Rivera's already chosen a potential placeholder at QB in Allen, and that even if Haskins doesn't pan out or win Rivera's support in 2020, the team will be content to pursue other options at the position down the road. Another read is that Newton could still be -- or would have been -- a stopgap solution if not for Haskins so recently garnering a big investment from the front office, or the fact Newton is recovering from shoulder issues while teams are prohibited from hosting in-person physicals.
Either way, Newton doesn't appear close to landing a new NFL home anytime soon. But Washington, at least according to Rivera, doesn't seem all the way out of the mix.
