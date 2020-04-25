Saints draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New Orleans' Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Saints are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Saints surprised many people with their first-round pick, getting a good player in offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz but one who doesn't represent a clear need for a team competing for a Super Bowl. On Day 2, the Saints got aggressive but at the same time may have found the best value in the entire class in projected first-round pick Zack Baun. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
New Orleans Saints 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|24
|C/G Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
|A
|3
|74*
|LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
|A
|3
|105*^
|TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
|B+
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
New Orleans Saints 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 74 acquired from Browns in draft-day trade
- No. 105 acquired from Vikings in draft-day trade
