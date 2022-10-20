Thursday Night Football features the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Arizona Cardinals (2-4) kicking off the Week 7 NFL schedule. This NFC showdown involves two teams who badly need to win to gain momentum. Arizona is looking to snap a two-game skid. On the other side, New Orleans dropped four of their last five games. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will return from a six-game suspension.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Saints picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -2.5

Saints vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

Saints vs. Cardinals money line: New Orleans +122, Arizona -145

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona activated receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the 53-man roster after serving a six-game suspension. Hopkins has built a strong rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray and looks to provide an instant impact. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is dominant in the possession game with sticky hands and superb route-running.

Hopkins owns a burst after the catch with the leaping ability to snag contested passes. He has caught 14 touchdown passes in his two seasons with Arizona. Rondale Moore is another dynamic weapon on offense. Moore gets off the line in a hurry with the speed to evade defenders. He can also cause damage on end-arounds and screens. The Purdue product has recorded 45-plus receiving in back-to-back games.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans owns an extremely talented secondary that is flooded with difference-makers. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is an athletically gifted defender on the backend. Mathieu is constantly around the ball and plays with a feisty edge. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has the speed to break on the ball or deliver a big hit. He's third on the team in total tackles (29) with one interception.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo is a long-armed defender with ball-hawking skills. Adebo understands leverage well with active hands. The Stanford product owns plenty of size (6-foot-1) and has timing to cause knockouts at the catch point. Adebo has 20 total tackles and three pass deflections.

How to make Saints vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 48 combined points.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.