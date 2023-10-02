Teams hoping to put together another playoff run this season will clash on Monday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks meet the New York Giants. The Seahawks (2-1), who have had winning records in 10 of the past 11 seasons under coach Pete Carroll, have made the playoffs four of the past five years. The Giants (1-2), meanwhile, are hoping to follow up on last season's postseason appearance, their first since 2016. However, New York has been outscored 98-43 so far this year.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Giants and just locked in its MNF picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Giants:

Seahawks vs. Giants spread: Seahawks -2

Seahawks vs. Giants over-under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Giants money line: Seahawks -127, Giants +107

SEA: Seahawks are 2-1 against the spread so far this season

NYG: Giants are 0-1 straight-up at home

Why the Giants can cover

Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones has played well at home recently. In his past seven games at MetLife Stadium, he has 13 total touchdowns against four interceptions for an 84.7 rating. He has had 40 or more rushing yards in four of his past five home games. For the season, he has completed 63 of 97 passes (64.9%) for 562 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tight end Darren Waller is the team's top pass-catcher with 12 receptions on 20 targets for 132 yards (11.0 average). He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, with a long of 25 yards, while converting seven first downs. In the win over Arizona, he had six receptions for 76 yards (12.7 average). He is in his eighth season after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders the past five seasons.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran Geno Smith continues to be a steady force at quarterback. He leads Seattle with 736 yards passing on 71 of 103 attempts (68.9%) with four touchdowns and one interception for a 98.2 rating. Smith nearly had back-to-back 300-yard passing games, falling just shy in the win over Carolina. Against the Panthers, he completed 23 of 36 attempts (63.9%) for 296 yards and one touchdown and one interception. A week earlier in a win at Detroit, he completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two TDs.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is also helping power the Seahawks offense. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 47 times for 204 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns. He has one explosive play of 36 yards and has converted 13 first downs. He has registered a pair of touchdowns in each of the past two games.

