Las Vegas @ Seattle

Current Records: Las Vegas 3-7; Seattle 6-4

The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field after a week off. The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

Seattle didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago. Seattle's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Geno Smith, who passed for two TDs and 275 yards on 33 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 159.70.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Las Vegas ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos. It took six tries, but the Raiders can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was another big night for their WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 141 yards.

Special teams collected ten points for Las Vegas. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Seattle is now 6-4 while Las Vegas sits at 3-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks rank second in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 12 on the season. As for the Raiders, they come into the game boasting the third fewest thrown interceptions in the league at five.

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.