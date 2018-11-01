Seattle vs. L.A. Chargers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Seattle 4-3; L.A. Chargers 5-2

What to Know

The Chargers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Seattle at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Chargers brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Tennessee two weeks ago; they left with a four-game streak. The Chargers won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tennessee 20-19. Philip Rivers was the offensive standout of the match for the Chargers, as he passed for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rivers has been a consistent playmaker for the Chargers as this was the 7th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit last Sunday, winning 28-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 4-3 and the Chargers to 5-2. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday at 5:05 PM ET Where: CenturyLink Field, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Washington TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Chargers.

This season, Seattle is 4-2-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.