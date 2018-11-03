Steelers vs. Ravens odds: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 68-43 roll

Bitter division rivals clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. You can bet revenge will be on the Steelers' minds after their 26-14 home loss to the Ravens in Week 4. Since then, Pittsburgh has won three straight to regain control of the AFC North. Baltimore is listed as a 2.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens odds, down from an open of 47.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model was a blistering 13-1 straight-up last week. Additionally, it was a strong 6-0 on all top-rated picks in Week 8, including nailing the Redskins (-1) over the Giants and the Seahawks (+3) vs. the Lions. That perfect mark in Week 8 improved its overall run to 68-43 on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Steelers vs. Ravens 10,000 times. We can tell you the model leans Under, but its stronger pick is against the spread. One side is cashing well over 50 percent of the time, and you can only see which team to back at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that since the Steelers' loss to the Ravens, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been playing his best ball. He's averaging 292 passing yards per game and tossed six touchdowns. He also has improved his completion accuracy to over 65 percent. With Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown frequently fighting through double-teams, JuJu Smith-Schuster has stepped up to become perhaps the league's top No. 2 receiver. He leads the Steelers with 594 receiving yards.

The absence of Le'Veon Bell has not slowed the Steelers' running game. Averaging nearly 86 yards rushing, James Conner has been a beast between the tackles. He's gouging defenses at 4.7 yards per carry and has hit pay dirt nine times. He also has played a huge part in the screen game, with 31 receptions for 323 yards.

Just because the Steelers are potent offensively doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread, especially on the road in a division game.

Now in his 11th year, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is enjoying a career renaissance after a disappointing 2017 season. He has thrown for nearly 2,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's averaging 274 passing yards per game -- up an astounding 78 yards from last year.

Factoring into Flacco's banner year is his effective receiving trio of John Brown, Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree, each of whom has at least 30 receptions. Brown leads the Ravens with 596 receiving yards, is among the league leaders in yards per catch at a whopping 18.9, and has four TD receptions.

Baltimore's primary rusher, Alex Collins, returned to practice Friday and is expected to play despite being questionable with a foot injury. He's a key cog with six TDs already.

Who wins Steelers vs. Ravens? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.