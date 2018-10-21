Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Tampa Bay 2-3-1; Cleveland 2-3-2

What to Know

Tampa Bay will square off against Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tampa Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5 point margin of victory.

Tampa Bay were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 29-34 to Atlanta. On a positive note, Jameis Winston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cleveland have to be aching after a bruising 14-38 defeat to the Chargers. Cleveland were down by 6-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.30

Prediction

The Buccaneers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Tampa Bay are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.