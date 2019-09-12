Thursday Night Football: Cam Newton honors 9/11 victims with special cleats for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 2
Newton is using Thursday night's game to pay homage to September 11 victims
Cam Newton's pregame attire created an instant buzz leading up to the Carolina Panthers' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the slate of games in Week 2.
What Newton will wear during Thursday night's game truly deserves to go viral.
Newton, Carolina's veteran quarterback, will wear special cleats paying homage to 9/11 victims a day after the 18th anniversary of the biggest terror attack in American history. Newton's special cleats include images of the twin towers along with the quotes "Never forget" and "All game some. Some gave all."
Newton, who was only 12-years-old on September 11, 2001, obviously feels that it's important to remember those who lost their lives that day as he takes the field on Thursday night. And while many of today's NFL players were young children when 9/11 took place, Newton's tribute is a reminder of how that day continues to live on in the memory of anyone that remembers 9/11 and how the events of that day forever changed this country.
Expect other NFL players to offer similar tributes to 9/11 victims throughout this weekend's slate of games, as America continues to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on a day that will always live in infamy.
