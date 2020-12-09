Teams that met in the Super Bowl just two years ago will battle when the Los Angeles Rams host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The Rams (8-4) appear to be rolling toward a playoff berth thanks to a ruthless defense and balanced offense, while the Patriots (6-6) are having a roller-coaster season with Cam Newton at quarterback in place of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Los Angeles has won three of its last four games, including a 38-28 victory at Arizona last Sunday, while the Patriots have won four of five after pasting the Chargers 45-0.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a five-point favorite in its latest Rams vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under is 44.5.

CBS Sports' fantasy and gambling editor, White entered Tuesday on a sizzling 41-29-3 run. It's no surprise since White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White is locked in on the Rams, going 32-15 in his last 47 spread picks involving Los Angeles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Rams vs. Patriots:

Rams vs. Patriots spread: Los Angeles -5

Rams vs. Patriots over-under: 44.5

Rams vs. Patriots money line: New England +200, Los Angeles -240

NE: QB Cam Newton has rushed for 94 yards and two TDs over the past two games

LA: WR Robert Woods has at least five receptions in five straight games

Why the Patriots can cover

New England is 5-1 against the spread in its last six Thursday games. Opponents are scoring just 21 points per game (seventh in the NFL), the defense has 18 takeaways, and the Pats scored on a punt return and blocked field goal against the Chargers. They have 14 interceptions, with cornerback J.C. Jackson ranking second in the league with seven.

The Patriots are 20-7-1 against the spread in their last 28 games following a straight-up win of more than 14 points, and the offense put up 165 rushing yards in last week's rout. The unit averages 151 per game on the ground, ranking third in the NFL, and Newton is second on the team with 435 yards. Newton has 11 rushing TDs, while running back Damien Harris has a team-high 641 yards.

Why the Rams can cover

The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Rams' defense is one of the best in the league. It all starts up front with Aaron Donald, with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year tied for the league lead with 11 sacks.

The Rams are 7-2-2 against the spread in their last 11 games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game, and quarterback Jared Goff threw for 351 yards against the Cardinals. He has thrown for 3,372 yards and 17 touchdowns and has a steady running game that averages 124 yards.

The Patriots allow 119 yards on the ground, so running backs Darrell Henderson (559 yards), Malcolm Brown (368) and rookie Cam Akers (357) should find holes. All three average more than four yards per carry.

How to make Rams vs. Patriots picks

White has analyzed this matchup from all sides and is leaning Under on the total.

