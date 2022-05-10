Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady already has his post retirement plans; that is, if he ever actually hangs up his cleats (for good, this time). On Tuesday, Brady confirmed that he will join Fox Sports as their lead analyst after he retires.

Brady confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers."

Fox tweeted that Brady will join Kevin Burkhardt for the biggest games and will "also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has made it clear that he is focused on his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first, looking to get them another Super Bowl title. Last season the Bucs won their division, but were unable to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round.

Many have speculated about what TB12 will do once he is finally done on the field, questioning whether he will be a coach or if he will leave the NFL world all together, and we now have the answer. If you thought the league would be rid of Brady any time soon, think again. After two decades of unprecedented success on the football field, Brady will bring his knowledge of the game to the mic.

Before any of this can happen, however, the 44-year-old needs to finally call it quits in the NFL. He was almost done suiting up, announcing he was done with football this offseason, but that did not last long. After just 40 days, Brady decided he had some more in him, and revealed he will be returning to play for the Buccaneers. Brady has said in the past he will play "until he sucks," and that has yet to happen, with the quarterback still at the top of his game. Last season he threw for 5,316 yards with 43 TDs and 12 INTs, and the previous year won the Super Bowl after tossing 40 TDs. Brady has also said in the past he wants to play until he is 45, the age he turns in August.

His retirement is closer than ever and he could very well be done after this season, though with Brady you can never count another year out.