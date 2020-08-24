Watch Now: Positive Covid-19 Tests Spike, NFL Blaming Lab In New Jersey ( 3:05 )

Washington made a big change earlier this offseason when they decided to get rid of the Redskins name. The team has yet to announce their new name, but are currently going by the Washington Football Team. While most believe it was the right decision, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis disagrees. Davis said he feels "hurt" by the name change.

"I feel like a part of me has been taken away," Davis told TMZ Sports. "I grew up a Washington Redskins fan, right? I've always wanted to play for the team as a kid. I always had dreams and aspirations to play for that team. So, for them to change the name, it really hurt. It hurt deep down inside."

Davis is from the Washington D.C area and played college football at the University of Maryland before he was drafted sixth overall by the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, Davis played the final four years of his professional career in Washington before retiring following the 2019 season.

"I understand it's a business. It's all business," Davis added. "If there's a lot of complaints and everyone's asking and if it's going to shine a better light on the organization, and just everything in general, I think it's best."