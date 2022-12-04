In years past, a game against the New York Jets would have been a gimme towards helping the Minnesota Vikings winning a division championship. That isn't the case on Sunday when the Vikings (9-2) host the Jets (7-4) on CBS and Paramount+. Minnesota is marching towards an NFC North title under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, while the Jets have found renewed life on offense after moving from Zach Wilson to Mike White at quarterback last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Vikings vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jets vs. Vikings

Jets vs. Vikings date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Jets vs. Vikings time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Vikings TV channel: CBS

Week 13 NFL picks for Vikings vs. Jets

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Vikings game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Vikings, the model is picking the Jets to cover the spread. Zach Wilson has been replaced by Mike White at quarterback. The team brought in James Robinson from Jacksonville to take over for injured rookie running back Breece Hall, but he appears to have been displaced by rookie Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson after 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter injured his ankle last week.

For as strong as the Vikings have been this season, they have allowed the second-most passing yards (3,037) and 12 rushing touchdowns with a 4.3 yards per carry average by opponents. Minnesota has also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards by opposing running backs (507) and there are too many ways for the Jets to stay within striking distance. New York might not have brand names on offense, but they have enough ammunition for the model project them to cover in at least half of all simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

