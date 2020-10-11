Washington demoted starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins to third string last week, naming Kyle Allen the starter in the process. However, team sources said the club is most hopeful that former Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith will have sufficient practice time to take over in a matter of weeks.

Smith, 36, has already defied all odds by getting back on the roster after suffering a career-threatening and near-life altering leg injury in 2018. Smith feared for his life, with complications from the injury requiring repeated surgeries to fight off sepsis. Smith managed to begin the season on the active roster after his training camp showing and is continuing to impress the coaches with his amazing recovery.

The expectation is that after a week or two more practice time and serving as the backup quarterback that Smith would be able to take over for Allen as starter. Coach Ron Rivera believes the team has a shot to win the weak NFC East and Smith played the best football of his career in 2017, his last full season.

It remains to be seen how sharp he could be with so much time away from the game after suffering such a catastrophic injury -- and with a very limited cast of linemen, receivers and running backs around him -- but barring a setback, or Allen playing at a superior level, Smith is likely to get a start this month, punctuating what already is one of the most remarkable comeback stories in the history of the NFL.