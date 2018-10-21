Washington vs. Dallas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Washington 3-2; Dallas 3-3

What to Know

Dallas will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Dallas going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Dallas had a rough outing against Houston two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas were the clear victor by a 40-7 margin over Jacksonville. Among those leading the charge for Dallas was Dak Prescott, who picked up 82 yards on the ground and accumulated 183 passing yards. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Prescott.

As for Washington, they had a rough outing against New Orleans, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington managed a somewhat close 23-17 win over Carolina. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Everything went Dallas' way against Washington the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-14 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dallas since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $162.46

Prediction

The Cowboys are a slight 1 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Washington are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redskins as a 2 point favorite.

Series History

Dallas have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Washington.