Washington vs. Dallas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Redskins vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Washington 3-2; Dallas 3-3
What to Know
Dallas will square off against Washington at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Dallas going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Dallas had a rough outing against Houston two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Dallas were the clear victor by a 40-7 margin over Jacksonville. Among those leading the charge for Dallas was Dak Prescott, who picked up 82 yards on the ground and accumulated 183 passing yards. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Prescott.
As for Washington, they had a rough outing against New Orleans, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington managed a somewhat close 23-17 win over Carolina. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Everything went Dallas' way against Washington the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 38-14 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dallas since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $162.46
Prediction
The Cowboys are a slight 1 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 3-2-1 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redskins as a 2 point favorite.
Series History
Dallas have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Washington.
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 38 vs. Washington Redskins 14
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys 33
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 31 vs. Washington Redskins 26
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys 27
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 23 vs. Washington Redskins 34
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys 19
