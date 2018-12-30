Washington vs. Philadelphia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Washington 7-8; Philadelphia 8-6
What to Know
If Philadelphia want to secure a berth in the playoffs, they need to put their best foot forward on Sunday. They and Washington will round out the year against one another at FedExField at 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.
Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 victory from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 16-25 defeat against Tennessee.
Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $96.43
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Washington are 9-6-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.
- 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles 28 vs. Washington Redskins 13
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 34 vs. Washington Redskins 24
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 30
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 22 vs. Washington Redskins 27
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. Washington Redskins 38
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Tom Brady on fire early
All of the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup for SNF
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Playoff Picture: Eagles win, still alive
Everything you need to know about the NFL playoff hunt with the Week 17 results rolling in
-
Bucs expected to bring Jameis back
Winston was suspended for the first three games of this season and lost his job to Ryan Fitzpatrick...
-
Bears vs Vikings odds, picks, prediction
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings
-
Eagles vs Redskins odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Redskins vs. Eagles game 10,000 ti...