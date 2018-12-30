Washington vs. Philadelphia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Washington 7-8; Philadelphia 8-6

What to Know

If Philadelphia want to secure a berth in the playoffs, they need to put their best foot forward on Sunday. They and Washington will round out the year against one another at FedExField at 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

Philadelphia received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 32-30 victory from a begrudging Philadelphia squad. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nick Foles, who passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, and Zach Ertz, who caught 12 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 16-25 defeat against Tennessee.

Philadelphia are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington the last time the two teams met, taking their contest 28-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for Philadelphia since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.43

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Washington are 9-6-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 5-9-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Washington have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.