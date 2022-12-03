Who's Playing

Miami @ San Francisco

Current Records: Miami 8-3; San Francisco 7-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Miami Dolphins will be on the road. They will square off against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Last year, the Dolphins and San Francisco were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

Miami strolled past the Houston Texans with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the contest 30-15. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Durham Smythe, QB Tua Tagovailoa, and CB Xavien Howard. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 140.

Special teams collected 12 points for Miami. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the New Orleans Saints 13 to nothing this past Sunday. Nobody on the 49ers really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got one touchdown from WR Jauan Jennings. QB Jimmy Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 129.60.

The Dolphins are expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami is now 8-3 while San Francisco sits at 7-4. Miami is 6-1 after wins this year, San Francisco 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami and San Francisco have tied in their last two contests.