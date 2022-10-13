Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 1-4; Chicago 2-3

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Soldier Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Commanders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 21-17 to the Tennessee Titans. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Dyami Brown, who caught two passes for two TDs and 105 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Carson Wentz's 75-yard TD bomb to Brown in the second quarter.

Their defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was DE Montez Sweat and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Sweat through five games.

Chicago came within a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 29-22 loss. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Justin Fields, who passed for one TD and 208 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 47 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected ten points for the Bears. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Commanders going off at just a 1-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Washington is now 1-4 while Chicago sits at 2-3. Washington is 0-3 after losses this season, the Bears 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Commanders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won two out of their last three games against Chicago.