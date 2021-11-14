Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Dallas

Current Records: Atlanta 4-4; Dallas 6-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to AT&T Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. They aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Things were close when Atlanta and the New Orleans Saints clashed last week, but the Falcons ultimately edged out the opposition 27-25. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 343 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Ryan's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys entered their contest against the Denver Broncos last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Dallas fell to Denver 30-16. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Dallas was far and away the favorite. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got two touchdowns from WR Malik Turner.

The Falcons' win brought them up to 4-4 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 6-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Atlanta is third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. Dallas' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 434.3 yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas and Atlanta both have two wins in their last four games.