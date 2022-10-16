Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 4-1; Philadelphia 5-0

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 1 of 2020. Philadelphia and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Eagles 17.6, the Cowboys 14.4), so any points scored will be well earned.

Things were close when Philadelphia and the Arizona Cardinals clashed this past Sunday, but Philadelphia ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts earned his paycheck as he accumulated 239 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 61 yards. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 128.

Meanwhile, Dallas bagged a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. The team accrued 16 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Dallas' RB Tony Pollard was one of the most active players for the team, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 57-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Special teams collected ten points for the Cowboys. K Brett Maher delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is now a perfect 5-0 while the Cowboys sit at 4-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. But Dallas comes into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. We'll see if their defense can keep Philadelphia's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.