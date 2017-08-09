WATCH: Jared Goff checks out Tom Brady's house, Rams' new digs in helicopter

Jared Goff's move from Northern California to Los Angeles may have been fast, but he's settling in quickly. He certainly knows his L.A. landmarks now after getting an impromptu tour from Michael Rapaport -- in a helicopter.

The actor and comedian surprised Goff during practice and took him on a helicopter ride, presumably while singing "A Whole New World." Rapaport, a notoriously outspoken sports' fan, gave Goff a look at Inglewood, California -- the site of the Los Angeles Rams' new stadium. But first, he showed Goff a few of the important landmarks from overhead.

Goff isn't much of a natural flier, mind you. He spent a lot of time looking nervous in the air and reminding the pilot to stop texting.

One of the highlights of the trip was when Rapaport took Goff over Tom Brady's house (or, more accurately, Brady's estate). "That's where we're going to be chilling, man," he told Goff. "It's you, me…we kick Tom Brady out." It's a little surprising that Brady didn't have anti-aircraft cannons surrounding his home, but maybe he decided to give Goff a look at what a dynasty gets you.

Finally, Goff got a look at the Rams' new stadium, which is expected to be completed for the 2020 season.

"This is my first time seeing it," Goff told redbull.com. "This might be the coolest thing I've ever done."

"It's going to be like a whole Disneyland," Rapaport said. "It's Jaredland"

It was a cool way to end the trip for Goff, who is expected to start for the Rams in 2017 under new head coach Sean McVay. McVay is taking over for Jeff Fisher, and he is the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

You can see the full video below, including Rapaport surprising and accosting Goff mid-session. It includes several other views of Inglewood, including a quick look at Rapaport's house. "Can we honk the horn?" Rapaport asked after seeing his house from above.

Needless to say, Goff couldn't be happier to be back on the ground, while Rapaport stepped out like a seasoned vet. Goff definitely has the look of someone getting their sea legs back.