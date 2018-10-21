Watch Kansas City vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Kansas City 5-1; Cincinnati 4-2
What to Know
Cincinnati have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Cincinnati, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Cincinnati weren't quite Pittsburgh's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Cincinnati fell to Pittsburgh 21-28. Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Andy Dalton, who passed for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Dalton.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 40-43 to New England. Kansas City's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with Kansas City the last time the two teams met as they won 36-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cincinnati since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.66
Prediction
The Chiefs are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Kansas City are 6-0-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 36 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Steelers owner expects to keep Le'Veon
Bell has been away from the team and has yet to sign his franchise tender
-
Gronk out Sunday, expected back Week 8
Gronkowski's back injury acted up late this week
-
Cowboys-Redskins statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the Cowboys visiting the nation's capital
-
Week 7 NFL Picks: Jets stun Vikings
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 7? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 7 NFL odds, picks: Bengals shock KC
The Bengals bounce back from a loss to the Steelers, the Ravens stay hot, and the Bears shock...
-
Week 7 picks: Ravens over Saints
Joe Flacco is playing well and the Ravens defense is impressive