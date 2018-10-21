Watch Kansas City vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Kansas City 5-1; Cincinnati 4-2

What to Know

Cincinnati have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Cincinnati, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Cincinnati weren't quite Pittsburgh's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Cincinnati fell to Pittsburgh 21-28. Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Andy Dalton, who passed for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Dalton.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 40-43 to New England. Kansas City's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with Kansas City the last time the two teams met as they won 36-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cincinnati since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.66

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Kansas City are 6-0-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.