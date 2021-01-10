Who's Playing

Chicago @ New Orleans

Regular Season Records: Chicago 8-8; New Orleans 12-4

What to Know

The Chicago Bears will duke it out with the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 4:40 p.m. ET. New Orleans should still be riding high after a big win, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Green Bay Packers when they played last week, losing 35-16. QB Mitchell Trubisky wasn't much of a difference maker for Chicago; Trubisky threw one interception. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 124.20.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Carolina Panthers last week as they made off with a 33-7 victory. New Orleans QB Drew Brees was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 201 yards on 32 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 152.50.

New Orleans' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Chicago ranks second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 11 on the season. But the Saints enter the game with 30 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. We'll see if the Bears' defense can keep New Orleans' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 10-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last seven years.