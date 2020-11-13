Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indianapolis 5-3; Tennessee 6-2

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Colts winning the first 19-17 on the road and Tennessee taking the second 31-17.

Indianapolis entered their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indianapolis came up short against Baltimore, falling 24-10. QB Philip Rivers had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.28 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Tennessee beat the Chicago Bears 24-17 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Titans, but they got scores from FS Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith, and WR A.J. Brown. QB Ryan Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 142.20.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Indianapolis is now 5-3 while Tennessee sits at 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis enters the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the league. But Tennessee enters the game with only three thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the NFL. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.31

Odds

The Colts are a slight 1-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis have won seven out of their last ten games against Tennessee.

Dec 01, 2019 - Tennessee 31 vs. Indianapolis 17

Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17

Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17

Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10

Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16

Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22

Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17

Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26

Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24

Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33

Top Projected Fantasy Players