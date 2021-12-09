Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Minnesota

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-5-1; Minnesota 5-7

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Steelers will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Pittsburgh dodged a bullet this past Sunday, finishing off the Baltimore Ravens 20-19. Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to WR Diontae Johnson, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 105 yards.

Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Baltimore's offensive line to sack QB Lamar Jackson seven times for a total loss of 34 yards. Leading the way was OLB T.J. Watt and his 3.5 sacks. Watt now has 16 sacks this year.

Speaking of close games: the Vikings were close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 29-27 to the Detroit Lions. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Justin Jefferson, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 182 yards.

The Steelers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh is now 6-5-1 while Minnesota sits at 5-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh ranks first in the NFL when it comes to sacks, with 37 on the season. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 36 sacks, good for second best in the league. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.66

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.