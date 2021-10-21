Every so often we get hit with a sports day that leaves us with difficult choices and an overwhelming number of games to keep up with. I'm talking about the sports equinox, a day in which all four major men's sports leagues are in action.

Lucky of all of us, that is taking place today, Thursday, Oct. 21 Tonight, the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA all have games taking place. There will be no shortage of action to tune into. As a bonus, we also have PGA Tour action, four college football games and a women's soccer game tonight.

What a time to be alive.

The sports equinox is not an occurrence that takes place often, so let's dive in deeper on what it means, how often it takes place and which teams are playing tonight.

What leagues are involved?

A sports equinox takes place when NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA games are all on in the same day.

Which teams play tonight?

MLB

NLCS Game 5: Braves vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

NFL

Broncos vs. Browns, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Avalanche vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Capitals vs. Devils, 7 p.m.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Sharks vs. Senators, 7 p.m.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Flames vs. Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Rangers vs. Predators, 8 p.m.

Ducks vs. Jets, 8 p.m.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Oilers vs. Coyotes, 10 p.m.

NBA

Mavericks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks vs. Heat, 8 p.m.

Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m.

How often does the sports equinox occur?

Oct. 21 is the first sports equinox of 2021 and the 25th such day since 1971. The rare sports day typically occurs in the fall, because the NFL, NBA and NHL are all in their regular season and the MLB playoffs are occurring.

Fun sports equinox facts