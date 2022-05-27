The Colorado Avalanche will try once again to punch their ticket to the NHL Western Conference Final on Friday when they visit the Blues in St. Louis for Game 6 of their second-round 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs series. The Avs had a 3-0 lead in the second period of Game 5 but let it slip away before falling 5-4 in overtime. St. Louis, meanwhile, will try to bring that push back into their home barn where Colorado handily defeated them twice earlier in this series. With a chance at going to the Western Conference Final on the line, this is one 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs matchup you won't want to miss.

Puck drop from Enterprise Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Colorado is listed as the -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the 60-minute money line in the latest Avalanche vs. Blues odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Blues are the +145 underdogs. The over-under for goals is set at 6.5. Before making any Blues vs. Avalanche picks, check out the Game 6 predictions from NHL insider Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He's SportsLine's top NHL handicapper, going 127-65-4 in his last 196 NHL picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 players.

Now, the expert has set his sights on Blues vs. Avs in this 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs matchup. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and trends for Avs vs. Blues:

Avalanche vs. Blues money line: Colorado -170, St. Louis +145

Avalanche vs. Blues over-under: 6.5 goals

Avalanche vs. Blues puck line: Colorado -1.5 (+145)

Avalanche vs. Blues tickets: See tickets at StubHub

COL: Nathan MacKinnon is third among all skaters with eight goals in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

STL: David Perron is second among all skaters with nine goals in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Why you should back the Avalanche

This Avalanche team is resilient, and they have shown in these playoffs that they respond to losses by not just winning but scoring a ton of goals in the process. After losing Game 2 at home to the Blues 4-1, the Avs won Game 3 5-2 and Game 4 6-3. Jared Bednar's team is none-too-happy with themselves for taking their foot off the gas in Game 5 and blowing a 3-0 lead, so they will be using their signature speed and skill to find the back of the net early and often in Game 6.



Another thing Colorado has going for it is how well it has played on the road through these playoffs. In fact, the Avs have a perfect 4-0-0 record going back to their first-round sweep of the Nashville Predators. While home-ice advantage can be a weapon for so many teams in the playoffs, the Avalanche are the one team that can buck that trend.

Why you should back the Blues

Craig Berube's team doesn't go down without a fight, and they made that very clear in Game 5 when they rallied to stave off elimination. One thing the Blues have had going for them going back to the regular season is their depth scoring. In Game 5, St. Louis got two goals from second-liner Robert Thomas as well as contributions from bottom-six players Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn. Rookie forward Alexei Toropchenko even tallied an assist after being pointless and at a minus-1 for his previous four games.



St. Louis is at its most effective when it is more physical than its opponent. The Blues out-hit the Avs 47-31 in Game 5, which played a role in slowly down Colorado's speedy attack. That physicality will be needed to help support starting netminder Ville Husso, who has given up at least four goals in his last five starts.

How to make Blues vs. Avalanche picks

For Game 6 of this best-of-seven series, Severance is leaving over on the goal total which is 6.5. He has also identified a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Avalanche vs. Blues? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blues vs. Avalanche money line on Friday, all from the expert with his finger on the pulse of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.