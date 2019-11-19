Capitals' Garnet Hathaway scheduled to have hearing with NHL for spitting incident

Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway is scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday for the spitting incident that occurred against the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week at at Capital One Arena, according to The Athletic. Hathaway spit at Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson late in the second period of Monday night's game. The NHL's executive vice president and director of hockey operations Colin Campbell gave the update on the situation at GM meetings in Toronto.

Hathaway spit in the face of his opponent, Gudbranson, during a larger fight after the Capitals scored. Hathaway was given a match penalty, which comes with an automatic suspension pending league review, and a game misconduct for his actions.

Garnet Hathaway gets a match penalty for spitting in Erik Gudbranson’s face pic.twitter.com/KfjjkBMtVC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2019

After the game, Hathaway spoke about the incident. He explained that his response came from the emotion of the fight.

"I feel like there were a couple sucker punches thrown and I got one there quick and I reacted a little emotionally," he said. "You know, unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched and went on to him."

He added that it was an unfortunate response... but noted again that the spit came after a "sucker punch."

"It was an emotional play by me — you don't plan any of that stuff in your head. It was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me, after a sucker punch," Hathaway said.

Capitals coach Todd Reirden commented that they are preparing for the possibility of being without Hathaway and are ready to make some roster moves if necessary.

The Capitals will face the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.