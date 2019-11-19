Capitals' Garnet Hathaway scheduled to have hearing with NHL for spitting incident
Hathaway received a match penalty and a game misconduct for his actions
Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway is scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday for the spitting incident that occurred against the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week at at Capital One Arena, according to The Athletic. Hathaway spit at Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson late in the second period of Monday night's game. The NHL's executive vice president and director of hockey operations Colin Campbell gave the update on the situation at GM meetings in Toronto.
Hathaway spit in the face of his opponent, Gudbranson, during a larger fight after the Capitals scored. Hathaway was given a match penalty, which comes with an automatic suspension pending league review, and a game misconduct for his actions.
After the game, Hathaway spoke about the incident. He explained that his response came from the emotion of the fight.
"I feel like there were a couple sucker punches thrown and I got one there quick and I reacted a little emotionally," he said. "You know, unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched and went on to him."
He added that it was an unfortunate response... but noted again that the spit came after a "sucker punch."
"It was an emotional play by me — you don't plan any of that stuff in your head. It was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me, after a sucker punch," Hathaway said.
Capitals coach Todd Reirden commented that they are preparing for the possibility of being without Hathaway and are ready to make some roster moves if necessary.
The Capitals will face the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Power Rankings: Blackhawks rise
For a second straight season, the Buffalo Sabres have crashed back to earth after a hot start
-
Hathaway tossed for spitting on opponent
Hathaway appeared to spit in Erik Gudbranson's face after being punched
-
Golden Knights have an ice skating dog
11/10 job from this pup
-
Avs furious after refs neglect injury
Play continued as Calvert was bleeding from the head after blocking a shot from point-blank...
-
Yotes, Flames goalies join line brawl
We were robbed of a good old fashioned goalie fight
-
Brodie recovering after collapse
It was a scary scene at Flames practice on Thursday
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown