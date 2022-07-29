The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract, the team announced Friday. The veteran defenseman spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Dallas Stars.

"We are extremely excited to add John to our group," Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. "John is a gifted player who can quarterback a power play and give us needed scoring from the blueline. He also adds veteran leadership and character to our team."

Klingberg was an unrestricted free agent but failed to come close to any type of agreement with the Stars. The 29-year-old tallied 71 goals and 303 assists during his eight seasons in Dallas, including a 47-point campaign (six goals and 41 assists) in the 2021-22 season.

Klingberg also registered 35 postseason points in four playoff appearances as a member of the Stars. During Dallas' run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, the veteran defenseman racked up 21 points (four goals and 17 assists) in 26 playoff games. Klingberg's 21 points were the sixth most by an NHL defenseman in a single postseason since 1995.

The veteran defenseman was originally selected by the Stars in the fifth round (No. 131 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. Klingberg ranks fifth in assists (303), eighth in points (374) and ninth in game-winning goals (21) in franchise history.

The addition of Klingberg continues a busy offseason for the Ducks. The team also signed center Ryan Strome to a five-year, $25 million contract and winger Frank Vatrano to a three-year, $10.95 deal shortly after free agency opened earlier this month.

Klingberg will likely play next to left-handed defenseman Cam Fowler on the Ducks' top defensive pairing.