Gary Bettman denies Tom Wilson's appeal, upholds NHL's 20-game suspension for Capitals winger
The repeat offender was initially suspended in October for his preseason hit on Oskar Sundqvist
The NHL laid down the law with Tom Wilson when it suspended the penalty-prone Washington Capitals winger on Oct. 3, and now it's laying it down again.
A week after the NHL Players Association appealed Wilson's 20-game ban on behalf of the player, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the ruling, forcing Wilson to remain off the ice until Nov. 21.
A former first-round draft pick of the Capitals, the 24-year-old right winger was ejected from Washington's final preseason game on Sept. 30 after delivering a high hit to Oskar Sundqvist of the St. Louis Blues. Sundqvist sustained upper-body injuries from the blow, while Wilson earned his hefty suspension as the NHL deemed the hit an "avoidable" target of the head area.
His 20-game suspension, worth nearly a quarter of the 2018-19 season, was the largest since Raffi Torres was banned 41 games in 2015-16, but it marked Wilson's fourth suspension in his past 105 games. The NHL acknowledged Wilson's recurring issue upon suspending him, calling it "an unprecedented frequency of suspensions in the history of the department of player safety."
The polarizing Stanley Cup champion has missed eight games this season. According to Sportsnet, his absence will cost him $1.26 million from the six-year, $31 million contract he signed with Washington over the summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Oct. 25
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Arby's changes promo for lowly Red Wings
Fans will now get free curly fries when the team scores three or more goals in a game
-
Schmidt gets extension amid PED ban
Schmidt is suspended until Nov. 18
-
What's right, wrong in NHL this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
NHL Power Rankings: Predators are No. 1
Nashville returns to No. 1 in our latest rundown of all 31 NHL teams
-
Crosby scores gorgeous game-winner
Crosby got his first two goals of the season, and one of them was a gorgeous game-winner