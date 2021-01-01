According to multiple sources, the NHL is planning to have outdoor games at Lake Tahoe. The games would be set for February and feature the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

Also, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Colorado will face Vegas on February 20 and Boston will take on Colorado on February 21.

Last week, the NHL on NBC broadcast was released, showing the two games on the schedule, but they had not been noted as being played outside.

The games will be played on the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada around the 16th, 17th and 18th holes. The league is mixing it up, putting games outside at the spot of the popular celebrity tournament.

The change comes in a year where fans will likely not be present or limited for all or most of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed at the location, with a total limit of 400 that will include employees from each team and those needed to carry out the game.

If it is successful, the NHL could consider more events like this one, playing outside without any fans, in addition to the league's annual Winter Classic and Stadium Series games that have been held outside at football and baseball stadiums in the United States and Canada.

The NHL season is set to begin on January 13, with five games scheduled for that date.