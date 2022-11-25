The Nashville Predators were scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend, but that will no longer happen. The NHL has postponed both games due to a water main break.

On Friday morning, the Predators announced that the NHL postponed their game against the Avalanche, which was scheduled for later that day, because Bridgestone Arena experienced flooding as a result of a water main break. Just hours later, the NHL revealed that Saturday's game between the Predators and Blue Jackets was postponed as well. Neither game has a makeup date at this time.

"Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena," the league said in its statement. "A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed."

Video shows water gushing out onto 6th Avenue in Nashville, flooding the street right next to the arena.

Inside, water had already flooded the concourse on the main level. According to Chris Davis of NC5, water was roughly an inch deep at some points in Bridgestone Arena.

After this weekend, Nashville has a couple of days until its next home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.