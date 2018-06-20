NHL schedule 2018-19: Capitals open against Bruins, home openers for all 31 teams
Alex Ovechkin and the champs begin their title defense on home ice on the NHL's Opening Night
The Washington Capitals don't know who will be on their bench next season after Barry Trotz abruptly stepped down, but the Stanley Cup champs now know who they're opening their season against. Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Capitals begin their title defense on October 3 against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, led by stars like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.
The Caps are headlining four Wednesday games to open the season, which include four Canadian teams (Canadiens at Maple Leafs and Flames at Canucks) and the Battle of California when the Ducks visit the Sharks at The Tank. The defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The full NHL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday at 5 p.m on NHL Network.
Here's a list of every team's home opener for the 2018 season.
- Anaheim Ducks: Monday, Oct. 8 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Arizona Coyotes: Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Boston Bruins: Monday, Oct. 8 vs. Ottawa Senators
- Buffalo Sabres: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Boston Bruins
- Calgary Flames: Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Vancouver Canucks
- Carolina Hurricanes: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. New York Islanders
- Chicago Blackhawks: Sunday, Oct. 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Colorado Avalanche: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Dallas Stars: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Detroit Red Wings: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Edmonton Oilers: Thursday, Oct. 18 vs. Boston Bruins
- Florida Panthers: Thursday, Oct. 11 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Los Angeles Kings: Friday, Oct. 5 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Minnesota Wild: Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Montreal Canadiens: Thursday, Oct. 11 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Nashville Predators: Tuesday, Oct. 9 vs. Calgary Flames
- New Jersey Devils: Thursday, Oct. 11 vs. Washington Capitals
- New York Islanders: Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Nashville Predators
- New York Rangers: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Nashville Predators
- Ottawa Senators: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Philadelphia Flyers: Tuesday, Oct. 9 vs. San Jose Sharks
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington Capitals
- San Jose Sharks: Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- St. Louis Blues: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. Florida Panthers
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Vancouver Canucks: Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Calgary Flames
- Vegas Golden Knights: Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Washington Capitals: Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Boston Bruins
- Winnipeg Jets: Tuesday, Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings
