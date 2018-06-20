NHL schedule 2018-19: Capitals open against Bruins, home openers for all 31 teams

The Washington Capitals don't know who will be on their bench next season after Barry Trotz abruptly stepped down, but the Stanley Cup champs now know who they're opening their season against. Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Capitals begin their title defense on October 3 against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, led by stars like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The Caps are headlining four Wednesday games to open the season, which include four Canadian teams (Canadiens at Maple Leafs and Flames at Canucks) and the Battle of California when the Ducks visit the Sharks at The Tank. The defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The full NHL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday at 5 p.m on NHL Network.

Here's a list of every team's home opener for the 2018 season.